ADPD Chairperson: When Others Are Ready To Lead ‘I Will Step Down’

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo has told Lovin Malta that he would be ready to give way to another leader as soon as one of the younger members of the team feel prepared to lead.

“I did not plan to be ADPD leader or AD leader for that matter. In fact, during my first nine years active in the party structures I took a back seat generally,” he said, in a wide-ranging interview to be published on Lovin Malta in the coming days.

“But there was a time when I was the only one available to lead. I am trying to train future young leaders. And we have a number who can be capable in the future. The moment they consider they are ready, the door is open.”

“As soon as they are available, I will step down,” he said.

Cacopardo was answering a question as to whether he considers himself the face of the third-party vision in Malta.