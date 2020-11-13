After Reopening Suspended Courier Accounts, Bolt Malta Provides Explanation For New Drop In Rates

Bolt has reactivated the accounts of two couriers after they were suspended for raising concerns about the company’s restructuring of hourly rates.

CEO of TXF Tech, the partners for Bolt in Malta, Cyprus and Tunisia Sebastian Ripard spoke to Lovin Malta to clarify the pricing restructure and the case of reactivating the suspended accounts.

“We have indeed reduced the price for delivery for couriers by five percent from an average of €4.95 per delivery to €4.75.”

“The reality is that the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the whole industry. Our overarching objective is to add value to all parties involved in the Bolt Food market place,” he said.

According to couriers, due to the oversaturated food delivery market, drivers can make as little as €3 an hour under the new scheme.

“With the changes that we have made, we believe we are better equipped to support the demand for food delivery and continue to provide more work for couriers. No one likes a decrease in fare, but we honestly believe that this change, and the other changes too, are for the benefit of all stakeholders within the Bolt Food marketplace,” Sebastian continued.

After expressing concerns, and calling for a peaceful protest, one driver had his account temporarily suspended. Another took to social media with screenshots of the new pricing structure. Lovin Malta was informed that his account had been closed permanently. It has since been reopened.

“We also recognise that we have handled the situation incorrectly and took some hasty decisions in ending partnerships with two couriers. We initially believed that there were violations of terms and conditions and private data.”

“We have since reached out to these particular couriers and reactivated their accounts and provided Bolt Food couriers with further clarity on our new pricing system and we believe that we have given them enough comfort that the decrease in fare is no larger than five percent.”

“We are continuing to advise couriers that if they have concerns they can get together and communicate any issue in our internal channels where we will provide the company’s position,” Sebastian ended.

