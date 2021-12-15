Alex Agius Saliba Elected As Vice-President Of EP Socialists And Democrats Group

Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been announced as one of nine new vice-presidents for the Social and Democrats Group in the European Parliament earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Receiving 85% votes in favour from fellow MEPs, Agius Saliba will join the second-half of the S&D’s 2019-2024 legislature. He is the second Maltese MEP to hold the position of vice-president within the S&D group after Miriam Dalli, who returned to Malta in October 2020 to resume politics locally, becoming Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development later that year.