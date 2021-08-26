WATCH: Heartbreaking And Uplifting, A Little Smile Is The Essential 2021 Watch For Malta

A new documentary stepping into the world of activist Bjorn Formosa’s world shows the reality of living with ALS – or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – in Malta, revealing a different side to the man who has dedicated the remainder of his life, which doctors say should have already ended, to creating a better world for ALS patients.

You’ve heard and seen Bjorn Formosa and the team at ALS Malta work tirelessly to raise funds for Dar Bjorn 2 – but you’ve never seen what goes on behind the scenes like this before!

Get to hear the inner thoughts of key people, from his inspirational wife Maria, to his childhood friends Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and former national footballer Rowen Muscat, and even the recently diagnosed Maltese comedian Joe Debono. This fly-on-the-wall journey will take you into a world you usually don’t see.