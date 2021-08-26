WATCH: Heartbreaking And Uplifting, A Little Smile Is The Essential 2021 Watch For Malta
A new documentary stepping into the world of activist Bjorn Formosa’s world shows the reality of living with ALS – or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – in Malta, revealing a different side to the man who has dedicated the remainder of his life, which doctors say should have already ended, to creating a better world for ALS patients.
You’ve heard and seen Bjorn Formosa and the team at ALS Malta work tirelessly to raise funds for Dar Bjorn 2 – but you’ve never seen what goes on behind the scenes like this before!
Get to hear the inner thoughts of key people, from his inspirational wife Maria, to his childhood friends Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and former national footballer Rowen Muscat, and even the recently diagnosed Maltese comedian Joe Debono. This fly-on-the-wall journey will take you into a world you usually don’t see.
Unable to do anything without constant physical support from others, seeing Bjorn Formosa’s boundless energy, enthusiasm and dedication to his community when most people would have given up shows a tale of resilience and determination not seen in Malta since Neil Agius’ ultra-human feats.
And it’s all for one cause – building Dar Bjorn 2, a new home in Żebbuġ for people living with ALS or other motor neurone diseases. Featuring the latest technology, 24/7 care and specialised rooms, this home, which people can live at for free, would be a giant leap forward for the care Malta shows for people living with these challenging illnesses.
Help us share the Bjorn Formosa documentary with the world, and show what it really means to live with ALS and how to not give up on your dreams.
And don’t forget to donate to this worthy cause.
You can donate by:
Share this video and get the word out there!