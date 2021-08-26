Multiple Casualties Reported As Two Explosions Hit Kabul Airport
Two powerful explosions have gone off at the Kabul International Airport, including one at the airport’s main entrance.
Images posted to social media showed casualties being carried out in wheelbarrows.
So far, 13 people have been killed but more are presumed to be dead.
The bombs went off just hours after western intelligence warned of a terrorist threat.
US officials reported that one suicide bombing took place close to the Abbey Gate entrance to the airfield of the airport. Another bomb went off close to the Baron hotel.
Taliban guards are amongst the wounded.
According to the international media a number of US servicemen were also among the casualties as Western states rush to evacuate their citizens as well as Afghans at risk of retribution by the Taliban.
British and Turkish military sources have confirmed that they are suspicious of the ‘Khorasan province’, also known as Isis-K which is an affiliate of the Islamic State.
A warning of an attack had been issued by many countries.
The final US troops will be leaving Afghanistan by 31st August.
Cover image credit: SkyNews
