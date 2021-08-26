Multiple Casualties Reported As Two Explosions Hit Kabul Airport

Two powerful explosions have gone off at the Kabul International Airport, including one at the airport’s main entrance. Images posted to social media showed casualties being carried out in wheelbarrows. So far, 13 people have been killed but more are presumed to be dead.

یک انفجار در نزدیک میدان هوایی کابل رخ داده‌است. تاکنون چندین از زخمیان این رویداد، برای درمان به شفاخانه ایمرجنسی، انتقال یافته‌اند. pic.twitter.com/6EEJ1weBej — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2021

The bombs went off just hours after western intelligence warned of a terrorist threat. US officials reported that one suicide bombing took place close to the Abbey Gate entrance to the airfield of the airport. Another bomb went off close to the Baron hotel.