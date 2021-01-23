American Talk Show Host Larry King Dies Weeks After Testing Positive For COVID-19

American talkshow host Larry King has passed away aged 87.

He passed away at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles this morning.

King was hospitalised three weeks ago after contracting the coronavirus.

The news of his passing was confirmed via Ora Media company.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King,” it said online.

A pioneer in American broadcasting, King’s carried spanned over six decades and included thousands of interviews, awards and world wide recognition for his talent as a broadcaster.

“Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, uncomplicated questions,” Ora Media added.

Rest in peace, Larry King