An Incredible Gesture! Cancer Survivor Shaves Head In Solidarity With Maltese Man Battling Leukemia Abroad

An inspirational Maltese cancer patient who regularly speaks up for better patient rights has gone above and beyond in showing solidarity with a Maltese man fighting leukaemia.

“Shaved my hair so you don’t feel alone my childhood friend. We thank the Maltese people for your prayers and support, we love you,” Antonella Rogers said alongside an image of her freshly shaved head.

Posting from the Royal Marsden Cancer Hospital in Sutton, Rogers’ contagious energy and big smile led to a moment of hope and levity during the Maltese man’s ongoing battle.

Cheekily, she also added three hearts coloured to look like the St Julians’ flag, before saying “thank you to the Ġiljaniżi for support and viva St Julians!”

BEFORE