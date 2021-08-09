An Incredible Gesture! Cancer Survivor Shaves Head In Solidarity With Maltese Man Battling Leukemia Abroad
An inspirational Maltese cancer patient who regularly speaks up for better patient rights has gone above and beyond in showing solidarity with a Maltese man fighting leukaemia.
“Shaved my hair so you don’t feel alone my childhood friend. We thank the Maltese people for your prayers and support, we love you,” Antonella Rogers said alongside an image of her freshly shaved head.
Posting from the Royal Marsden Cancer Hospital in Sutton, Rogers’ contagious energy and big smile led to a moment of hope and levity during the Maltese man’s ongoing battle.
Cheekily, she also added three hearts coloured to look like the St Julians’ flag, before saying “thank you to the Ġiljaniżi for support and viva St Julians!”
BEFORE
AFTER
Rogers is a beacon of hope for Maltese patients who are sent abroad for treatment that isn’t offered in Malta.
Indeed, though she is grateful to the Maltese government for their support in helping patients find treatment for hard-to-treat or rarer conditions, she has often asked why, in 2021, so many Maltese patients still need to be sent abroad for treatment.
She even shared a recent video after a painful incident abroad, calling on Maltese authorities to find a way to treat more Maltese patients locally.
Plus l-ajruplan bil pressure int u tila u niezla gennini bl-ugih fej ha joperawni. Din operazzjoni fil wicc aparti li ideja tintefahli u viva l ugih. Ghandi kuragg ta sur imma go darek darek!!!Jien ma nitkelimx alija biss ghax nara nies hawn maltin bhalna ghadejjien min din tbatija zejda ma niflahix. Jien nemmen f pajjizi li jista jghamel ahhjar 💪
Posted by Antonella Rogers on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Rogers is no stranger to struggle – after being diagnosed with cancer, she fought to overcome it… only for her mother to become sick soon afterwards and pass away.
Find out more about her incredible story below:
L-istorja ta' Antonella Rogers
"Fi 11-il xahar, fil-familja tiegħi mardu 5 min-nies bil-kanċer. Tnejn mietu. Waħda minnhom ommi. Wieħed għaddej bil-kura. U tnejn fiequ…u waħda minnhom jien" – Antonella Rogers tirrakkonta l-istorja inkredibbli ta' kif mardet bil-kanċer, fieqet, u eżatt malli fieqet, mardet ommha…u mietet…
Posted by Xarabank on Thursday, January 24, 2019
Share this story to show your support for Antonella Rogers