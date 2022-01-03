Andy Ellul Is Malta’s Newest MP As Labour Co-Opts Lawyer Into Parliament

Labour has announced it has co-opted Andy Ellul into Parliament to take up the seat vacated by former MP Silvio Grixti.

In a statement, the PL said that Ellul’s nomination had been approved by the party’s parliamentary and executive groups.

A former policeman and a founding partner of LEX Group, Ellul is currently also the chairperson of a governmental technical committee on parental alienation, overseeing a national strategy focusing on this family issue

He becomes the fifth co-option of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s administration, after Clyde Caruana, Oliver Scicluna, Miriam Dalli, and Jonathan Attard.

