Animal Rights Activist Alison Bezzina Appointed As Malta’s Commissioner For Animal Welfare

Animal rights activist Alison Bezzina has been appointed as the Commissioner for Animal Welfare.

Bezzina succeeds Magistrate Dennis Montebello who stepped down from the role after his contract expired.

Many have taken to social media to congratulate Bezzina for new role while thanking Montebello for his time as Commissioner.

An avid animal lover, Bezzina has been at the forefront of protecting animal rights in Malta for over two decades now and often documented her efforts in a personal blog – I Will Not Go Away.

“For three years this blog has given animals the voice they don’t have and helped animal lovers get their concerns, reports and complaints in front of the right authorities.

“As the name of the blog implies, three years ago I publicly pledged ‘not to go away and though I will be pressing pause on this blog, I will not be going away,” she pledged online.

“The role of Commissioner for Animal Welfare is very similar to that of an animal activist. The main difference is in the method.”

In her new role, Bezzina will have to step back from her blog and continue campaigning for animal rights via a direct line to authorities instead.

“I will be working directly with authorities, promoting and advocating for animal welfare, promoting educational campaigns and social dialogue and making recommendations to the Minister on laws, regulations, standards, and guidelines related to animal welfare.

“It is important to emphasise, that the Commissioner for Animal Welfare is not able to investigate or report individual cases of abuse or neglect to the Animal Welfare Department,” she said.

The Animal Welfare department has undergone a major shake-up over the past few weeks, with Director Noel Montebello choosing to leave for the position of Director of the Public Abattoir instead.

Moreover, Assistant Director Dennis Scibberas was also appointed to Director of Plant Protection, leaving both positions open for the time being.

The department has faced great scrutiny over the past few months for its lacklustre efforts in following through animal abuse cases one of which ended up with the death of a 95-year-old woman at the hand of two dogs being looked after by her grandson – an alleged backyard breeder.

