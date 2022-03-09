Anti-Putin Graffiti Comparing Russian Leader To Hitler Appears In Ta’ Qali
Street graffiti comparing Russia’s President to a genocidal World War II fascist has appeared on a wall in the limits of Ta’ Qali.
“Putin Hitler,” the statement said alongside the image of a swastika, a symbol that is today primarily recognised for being used by the Nazi Party led by Adolf Hitler in WW2.
The phrase was sprayed on a wall just a stone’s throw away from the American Embassy in Ta’ Qali.
The graffiti comes amid no indications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine slowing down, and a large part of the international community condemning Russia for its actions.
And it’s not just international condemnation.
Just yesterday, a life-sized cutout of Putin dressed similar to Hitler was erected outside the Russian Embassy in a public protest where people in Malta chanted ‘Putin out’.
What do you make of this new graffiti?