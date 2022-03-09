Anti-Putin Graffiti Comparing Russian Leader To Hitler Appears In Ta’ Qali

Street graffiti comparing Russia’s President to a genocidal World War II fascist has appeared on a wall in the limits of Ta’ Qali.

“Putin Hitler,” the statement said alongside the image of a swastika, a symbol that is today primarily recognised for being used by the Nazi Party led by Adolf Hitler in WW2.

The phrase was sprayed on a wall just a stone’s throw away from the American Embassy in Ta’ Qali.

The graffiti comes amid no indications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine slowing down, and a large part of the international community condemning Russia for its actions.