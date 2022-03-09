د . إAEDSRر . س

Luxembourg Road Renamed After Daphne Caruana Galizia In Tribute To Her Work On Women’s Day

A road in Luxembourg has been renamed ‘Rue Daphne Caruana Galizia’ in tribute to the slain Maltese journalist.

The tribute was made to mark International Women’s Day, and the street sign describes Caruana Galizia as a ‘Maltese investigative journalist who was assassinated”.

The sign will be up from 8th to 31st March, and will be temporarily replacing Rue Pierre Krier-Becker. 

 

Mandy Mallia, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sister, shared images from the street, noting that Caruana Galizia’s own mother country had yet to significantly recognise Caruana Galizia in such a way.

“Meanwhile, over four years on from her assassination, Malta has yet to honour Daphne, its own hero of our times.”

 

Do you think Malta should set up a proper tribute to the murdered Maltese journalist?

