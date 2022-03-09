Luxembourg Road Renamed After Daphne Caruana Galizia In Tribute To Her Work On Women’s Day

A road in Luxembourg has been renamed ‘Rue Daphne Caruana Galizia’ in tribute to the slain Maltese journalist.

The tribute was made to mark International Women’s Day, and the street sign describes Caruana Galizia as a ‘Maltese investigative journalist who was assassinated”.

The sign will be up from 8th to 31st March, and will be temporarily replacing Rue Pierre Krier-Becker.