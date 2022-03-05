Ants, Scorpions And Roasted Meal Worms On Valletta’s New Out-Of-The-Box Gourmet Menu

A new restaurant opening this week in Valletta has incorporated a new set of protein-filled ingredients in their dishes – insects.

Chef Daniel has been behind some of the most food porn-y of dishes in Malta over the last half decade – but his newest venture, Komaki in Strait Street, Valletta, will see top quality items like A5 Wagyu Beef combined with “flavour-filled” roasted meal worms.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Grech said had teamed up with Macedonian chef Zoran to create a new approach to gourmet dishes.

Tapping in Zoran’s Michelin background, Komaki – which opens this Friday – will be bringing some particularly interesting dishes to Malta’s culinary world.

“The insects are something we both tried a long time ago, and we wanted to bring something new to the table,” Grech said. “Yes, it’s risky as some people are put off and may be scared to try them – but they are really good, full of protein and flavour.”