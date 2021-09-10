Artist Shares Painted Portrait Of Joseph Muscat Hanging In Castille

The artist behind painted portraits of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has shared the images alongside a brief caption detailing his thoughts behind them.

“The father of modern Malta,” artist Patrick Dalli said sharing the images.

One of the portraits is currently hanging within Castille, in a room that features other painted portraits of other former Prime Ministers as well.

However, unlike other Prime Ministers, the hanging up of Muscat’s portrait had not been announced publicly, and was only revealed today after journalists spotted it during a visit to the cabinet room as Prime Minister Robert Abela met Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbiebah.