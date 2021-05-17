Authorities Fined 76 People For Illegal Private Residence Gatherings Last Week

A total of 76 people were fined by law enforcement authorities last week after attending gatherings that breached COVID-19 restrictions in private residences.

According to the current regulations in place, gatherings with individuals from more than four households are not permitted.

They were among 1,078 people who were fined between May 10th and May 16th, the vast majority of which were dished out to people not wearing masks.

Masks must be worn – properly – at all times when in public, including on the beach and in the countryside.

In fact, of the 1,078 fines administered, 807, or roughly 75%, were related to the wearing of masks.

106 people were fined for meeting in public in groups larger than the legally allowed limit of four.

Seven fines were administered to catering establishments that were found to have breached the rules, with a further 13 fines dished out to “non-essential establishments”.

Three fines related to the organisation of mass gatherings, while ten people were fined for breaching quarantine.

Malta has in recent weeks seen the number of active cases drop substantially, as the country rushes ahead with its vaccine rollout.

Malta expects to reach herd immunity in the coming days, as COVID-19 fatigue continues to set in.

