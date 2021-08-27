Baby Found Unconscious In St Paul’s Bay Residence Bathtub Dies In Hospital 

The police said in a statement this afternoon that they had been informed by health authorities at roughly 1:40pm that an incident had occurred in a residence in Triq Arznell in St Paul’s Bay.

A six-month-old baby has died after drowning in a bath in a St Paul’s Bay apartment.

Upon arriving at the residence, the police found that the baby girl had been found unconscious in the bath.

The girl was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital but was certified dead shortly after.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is underway as police investigations continue.

Condolences to the family