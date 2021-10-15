Balluta Bay’s The Villa Under New Management As Facade Set To Be Upgraded

One of the most recognisable venues in Balluta Bay will be changing hands as new management is set to take over.

The Xara Collection and Bajja Investments, owners of Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa, have announced that the The Xara Collection will be operating and managing The Villa in St Julian’s.

The Villa is one of the oldest remaining structures within the area, dating back to the 19th century with beautiful views of Balluta Bay and its historical surroundings, set alongside the seafront promenade.

“Over the next few months The Xara Collection team will carry out an upgrade to The Villa’s internal and external decor ad will open its doors to the public early next year with a new enticing concept,” the new operators said, before speaking about the “strong family and team spirit” that helped Xara’s growth over the last 20 years.

“Following an extensive 15-month, €30 million renovation program and repositioning the property as one of the leading 5-star hotels on the islands, we are thrilled to be working with The Xara Collection, a name synonymous with excellence in quality and innovative gastronomy. This will take the well-established Villa to new heights, giving Malta Marriott guests an exceptional dining experience,” Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa general manager Alex Incorvaja said.