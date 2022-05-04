Bernard Grech Claims Jason Azzopardi Never Raised Pardon Allegations With Him Before Election

PN leader Bernard Grech is insisting that he never discussed a potential pardon for murder suspect Yorgen Fenech with his relatives, adding that Jason Azzopardi never raised such. concerns before the March election.

“I never discussed any pardon for anyone, with anybody,” Grech told the press on Wednesday, also insisting that the party has not received any donation from the Fenech family during his leadership.

Azzopardi has claimed someone had donated money to the PN in return for the party campaigning for their relative to be given a presidential pardon.

Azzopardi was brought in front of the Ethics, Discipline and Social Media Commission over his allegations after being given 24 hours to prove them. Unable to do so, Azzopardi resigned.

While Azzopardi didn’t specify who he was referring to, the former MP is also the parte civile lawyer for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family in the case against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech has long been seeking a pardon in return for information on other people allegedly involved in the murder.

Azzopardi has alleged that Grech received a donation in December 2021 from relatives of a murder suspect. The dinner also involved a contractor and “major appliances entrepreneur”.

This latest split within the PN comes soon after the Labour Party’s landslide victory in the 2022 General Election.

