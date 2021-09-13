Bernard Grech: If Elected, PN Government Would Cover All Cancer Treatment Costs And Overhaul IVF System
If the Nationalist Party were elected to government, the state would cover all costs related to cancer treatment, PN leader Bernard Grech pledged today.
Addressing a crowd during an event in Mqabba, Grech touched upon a number of medical issues – including In Vitro Fertilisation – explaining how an administration run by the PN would adjust the way the country supports its vulnerable.
“To me, whatever form of cancer you have, you have a value as a person, and we should take care of you and pay for whatever cancer treatment you need,” he said. “But, if there is something that hurts me is the idea of telling someone fighting cancer to request charity or dig into their own pockets.”
He noted that cancer in patients were still forced to rely on charity to cover the costs of cancer treatment, and while praising organisations such as the Malta Community Chest Fund, he said the time for relying on charity must come to an end.
Charities like the MCCF spend around €1 million on treatment monthly, with costs raising over €120,000 per patient per year.
Sessjoni ta' Q&A fl-Imqabba, segwu live.
Posted by Bernard Grech on Monday, September 13, 2021
Aside from cancer treatment, a PN administration would take a look at the current IVF treatment system, even leading to a radical overhaul of it.
Grech said an IVF specialist was needed on the island at all times.
“There are lives at stake here,” Grech said. “If we have money to waste on this government’s excesses then we have money to invest in families.”
