Bernard Grech Blasts Power Cuts: ‘Shameful That Basic Necessities Not Being Guaranteed’
Opposition leader Bernard Grech has hit out at the government following the power cuts that hit Malta over the past 24 hours.
“In the midst of another heatwave, thousands of Maltese are suffering power cuts everyday and are ending up without access to basic necessities such as fans, air conditioners and appliances,” Grech said.
“It is truly shameful that a government that acts as though it’s the best in Europe cannot even guarantee basic necessities like electricity.”
“The PN is committed to seriously invested in electricity production and distribution to ensure power cuts stop happening.”
Several Maltese households were hit by power cuts over the past 24 hours, with Enemalta stating that this was the result of damage to its network, due to a record demand for electricity supply and a heatwave that hit the Maltese islands.
“This significant increase in demand over the past weeks, together with the high temperatures caused damages on the low-voltage network, which effected a number of Enemalta clients in different localities,” Enemalta said.
“Enemalta apologizes for any inconveniences caused and reassures it is doing its utmost to always reduce the duration of power outages. The duration of the outage varies according to the type of the fault.”
“Resultantly, electricity supply is restored in a matter of minutes in some cases, while in others, it takes longer. When possible, Enemalta deploys generators to substations to mitigate inconveniences whilst repairs are underway.”
Have you suffered a power cut in recent days?