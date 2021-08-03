Bernard Grech Blasts Power Cuts: ‘Shameful That Basic Necessities Not Being Guaranteed’ 

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has hit out at the government following the power cuts that hit Malta over the past 24 hours.

“In the midst of another heatwave, thousands of Maltese are suffering power cuts everyday and are ending up without access to basic necessities such as fans, air conditioners and appliances,” Grech said.

“It is truly shameful that a government that acts as though it’s the best in Europe cannot even guarantee basic necessities like electricity.”

“The PN is committed to seriously invested in electricity production and distribution to ensure power cuts stop happening.”