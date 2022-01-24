Bernard Grech’s Aide May Have Secretly Been Filming Inside Parliament, PL Warns

Labour’s parliamentary group has called on Speaker Anglu Farrugia to investigate whether one of Opposition Leader Bernard Grech’s aides had secretly filmed footage inside Parliament.

PL Whip Glenn Bedingfield requested an investigation after ONE TV programme Pjazza published footage which allegedly shows one of Grech’s aides covertly filming a PL media house journalist as he doorstepped the PN leader outside Parliament.

The aide can be seen with a mobile phone placed back to front in his coat pocket, with the camera focused on the journalist, before accompanying Grech into Parliament.