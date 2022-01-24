Bernard Grech’s Aide May Have Secretly Been Filming Inside Parliament, PL Warns
Labour’s parliamentary group has called on Speaker Anglu Farrugia to investigate whether one of Opposition Leader Bernard Grech’s aides had secretly filmed footage inside Parliament.
PL Whip Glenn Bedingfield requested an investigation after ONE TV programme Pjazza published footage which allegedly shows one of Grech’s aides covertly filming a PL media house journalist as he doorstepped the PN leader outside Parliament.
The aide can be seen with a mobile phone placed back to front in his coat pocket, with the camera focused on the journalist, before accompanying Grech into Parliament.
On a second occasion, the same aide could be seen by Grech’s side as he was doorstepped by several journalists outside Dar Ċentrali, this time with two phones in two separate coat pockets.
“Entering Parliament with a camera switched on is illegal, dangerous, compromises the security of ministers, parliamentary secretaries and MPs from both sides of the House, and is a bare-faced breach of the privacy of everyone involved in the clandestine footage,” Pjazza host Karl Stagno Navarra said.
Lovin Malta has sent the PN questions in relation to this alleged covert filming.
