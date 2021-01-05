Bis-Serjeta’? Satirical Page Could Face Jail Time For Facebook Meme Calling Yorgen Fenech’s Lawyers ‘Mafia’

One of Malta’s most beloved satirists could be facing jail time and a hefty fine in Malta over a meme.

The operator of Bis-Serjeta’ faces up to one month in prison and a potential fine of €2,329 on a magistrate’s orders after the lawyers of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech complained about unfair coverage against their client. The meme in question the magistrate called foul on described Fenech’s four lawyers as “mafia”.

“Government urges people not to be rude to mafia lawyers,” the satirical image said.