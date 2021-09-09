Blinding Lights: Malta’s New Mega Bright Tunnels Are Making People’s Eyes Water

Drivers and passengers across the island are wondering why they are being blinded after a number of tunnels became super lit after being refurbished. The €10 million project by Infrastructure Malta aimed to update four of Malta’s tunnels – Kirkop Tunnels, the Santa Venera Tunnels, the Tal-Qroqq Tunnels and the Ta’ Giorni Tunnels – and ensure their lighting, as well as fire safety and emergency systems, were up to international standards. However, the sheer brightness of the lights in these tunnels has led to a cascade of reactions and memes of people attempting to make it through the blindingly bright tunnels without crashing.

2. And satirist Matt Bonanno shared how he thought the meeting to plan the tunnels must have gone.

3. MaltaDaily shared an image poking fun at the brightness…

4. …while Bis-Serjeta’ clarified what drivers were actually seeing.

5. Ch-EAT chef Jonathan Camilleri also shared a candid photo showing what a selfie in the tunnels look like.

Aside from the memes, people shared their personal thoughts on the brightest tunnels this side of heaven. “Funny thing is, for all this work and fanfare they’re doing, there are still leaks in it, which on a daily basis my windscreen gets to enjoy! Talk about being shoddy,” said one person. “Driving through there in the early hours when your eyes haven’t adjusted, is literally blinding for a few seconds,” said a second person. “It’s a disgrace that these things need to be pointed out. Even children can run this country better.” However, a third person said: “During the night they should be dimmed a bit but during the day they’re perfect… you won’t see pitch black when you enter and get blind when you’re out the other end!” “At least better then the mess there was before,” said a fourth.

The majority of work on the project ended in June 2021 – but the finishing touches had been delayed due to some necessary equipment not arriving on the island in time due to the ongoing pandemic. Either way, next time you plan on heading down one of these tunnels, make sure you have a pair of shades… or three. Tag someone who is as bright as the Santa Venera tunnels