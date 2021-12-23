BREAKING: First Two Cases Of Omicron Variant Found In Malta

Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Malta during a snap press conference.

Fearne said that a large portion of the recent spike in cases in Malta are likely due to the variant, but this has yet to be confirmed.

He noted that patients were increasing in the community, but not within hospitals.

Fearne stressed that while the Omicron variant was more contagious, it was not as virulent as previous variants. He reiterated the government’s faith in the vaccine and subsequent booster shots as the way out of the pandemic.