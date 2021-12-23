د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: First Two Cases Of Omicron Variant Found In Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Malta during a snap press conference.

Fearne said that a large portion of the recent spike in cases in Malta are likely due to the variant, but this has yet to be confirmed.

He noted that patients were increasing in the community, but not within hospitals.

Fearne stressed that while the Omicron variant was more contagious, it was not as virulent as previous variants. He reiterated the government’s faith in the vaccine and subsequent booster shots as the way out of the pandemic.

Watch the press conference below:

What do you think of Fearne’s announcement?

READ NEXT: Robert Abela: We Are Determined To Save Winter Just As We Saved Autumn And Summer

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All