BREAKING: Malta’s Schools To Reopen On Monday After Charmaine Gauci Says COVID-19 Cases Will Drop This Way

All of Malta’s schools will reopen physically this coming Monday after Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci explained that this will help reduce the country’s COVID-19 cases.

This follows a meeting between the Prime Minister, the Education Minister and Permanent Secretary, the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT), the Church School Association, and the Independent School Association.

The MUT had called a two-day strike on Wednesday after the country witnessed a worrying rise of COVID-19 cases.

During today’s meeting, Gauci and Dr Vincent Marmara presented information about the current pandemic and its effect on schools.

Gauci and Marmara concluded that once schools open, provided that they follow mitigation measures, COVID-19 cases in the community should drop due to the fact that families will participate in fewer social activities.

Schools will still be adopting the health protocols stipulated by Gauci.

