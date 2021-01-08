Motorcyclist Dies From Medical Condition Following Accident In San Ġwann

A motorcyclist has passed away from a medical condition after he was involved in a traffic accident in San Ġwann.

The accident happened at around 12.15pm near Vjal ir-Riħan between the motorcyclist driving a Yamaha and another person driving a Citroën Berlingo.

The man received medical attention by an ambulance but was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. An hour later he was pronounced dead.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, police confirmed that the man passed away from a medical condition unrelated to the crash, noting that the impact from the crash was minor.

The identity of the man has yet to be confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing.

Rest in peace