BREAKING: Maltese Man Arrested For Suspected Murder Of Polish Woman In Sliema

A Maltese man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Polish woman whose corpse was found at Sliema’s Independence Gardens this morning.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani confirmed to the press that the man was arrested in Sliema and found in possession of “items that could have been used in the murder”.

He said police were informed of the corpse at around 6:20am. The victim was found face up under a wall and was later identified as a 29-year-old Polish national.

A suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

Pisani didn’t delve into initial media reports that the victim was found naked, stating “it appears she was wearing was some clothes but that court experts will establish the facts”.