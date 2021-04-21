Brooke Borg Breaks Down Why It Makes Sense For Destiny To Work With Foreign Dancers
A popular Maltese singer has given a number of reasons why Malta’s current Eurovision representative’s team may have opted to work with foreign dancers.
Brooke Borg, a regular Malta Eurovision Song contestant who represented the island in the Europa Song Contest in 2018, took to her Instagram stories with a list of reasons breaking down why the controversial choice may have made sense.
Listing eight reasons why, Borg said she had full faith in the team’s decision aimed at getting Malta its best possible result.
“Ultimately, whatever the reasons are one thing is for certain,” she said. “They’re all doing it in the name of Malta and having the best possible chance amongst countries ten times our size in this competition. Destiny was definitely not the first and I am sure she won’t be the last to have had foreign back up dancers with her on stage.”
Borg listed the reasons with respect to the situation.
Her reasons ranged from the fact that Destiny’s creative director and choreographer were both already based in Sweden, and that centralising the process would ensure the whole dance is managed appropriately.
Controversy erupted over the weekend after it was revealed that Destiny would be backed by foreign dancers Jennifer Pacaanas, Kim Pastor, Milena Jacuniak, and Pauline Ed at this year’s Eurovision finals, which will be held between 18th May and 22nd May in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.
Maltese dancers took to social media to air out their opinions over the choice.
“We were good enough to create the music video choreography and perform in it, but sadly to say foreign dancers were selected to represent Malta,” said one dancer.
“I just don’t get it. Had there been an audition and they couldn’t find four dancers locally who are capable of doing whatever it is they will be doing on stage, then I would understand. But this, this I don’t understand,” said another.