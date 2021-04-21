Brooke Borg Breaks Down Why It Makes Sense For Destiny To Work With Foreign Dancers

A popular Maltese singer has given a number of reasons why Malta’s current Eurovision representative’s team may have opted to work with foreign dancers.

Brooke Borg, a regular Malta Eurovision Song contestant who represented the island in the Europa Song Contest in 2018, took to her Instagram stories with a list of reasons breaking down why the controversial choice may have made sense.

Listing eight reasons why, Borg said she had full faith in the team’s decision aimed at getting Malta its best possible result.

“Ultimately, whatever the reasons are one thing is for certain,” she said. “They’re all doing it in the name of Malta and having the best possible chance amongst countries ten times our size in this competition. Destiny was definitely not the first and I am sure she won’t be the last to have had foreign back up dancers with her on stage.”