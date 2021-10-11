Budget 2022: VAT Refund On Refurbishment Works For Buying Old House Vacant For Seven Years 

Property buyers who purchase a house built over 20 years ago and which has been vacant for at least seven years will pay no tax on the purchase price and will also receive a VAT refund on any refurbishment works.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana during his budget speech this evening.

The minister said the incentive would apply to all property that was situated in an Urban Conservation Area and which was built over 20 years ago and has been vacant for seven years. It will also apply to new properties built in a typical Maltese architectural style.