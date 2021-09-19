Calamari Fritti On A Gozitan Beach? New Food Truck May Offer The Tastiest Way To End Summer
Taking advantage of Mediterranean life is one of the major benefits of living on the Maltese islands – and one food truck is combining the sea and sun with some delicious fried seafood to really remind you where you are.
Grammi Fritti opened up a little bit before summer started and have already made a name for themselves with their batches of fried calamari served right by the sea in Dwejra, Gozo.
After – or before, if that’s your thing – taking a dip in the azure sea, grabbing some freshly prepared calamari fritti has to be one of the truest joys of life.
And with a beautiful sunset backdrop to enjoy, this may be the chillest way to say goodbye to the remaining summer days.
But it’s not all calamari, in case your preferences go another way.
Their Fritto Misto Di Verdure is right up the alley of anyone who enjoys lightly battered veges by the sea.
And don’t forget to grab some fresh mint lemonade to really get your Vitamin C intake.
Once you’re done from your mains – and a quick second dip – you can officially move on to their dessert range.
Be it their golden pepite…
…or their in-house made Gozitan Cannoli!
You’ll be spoilt for choice.
