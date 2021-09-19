Calamari Fritti On A Gozitan Beach? New Food Truck May Offer The Tastiest Way To End Summer

Taking advantage of Mediterranean life is one of the major benefits of living on the Maltese islands – and one food truck is combining the sea and sun with some delicious fried seafood to really remind you where you are.

Grammi Fritti opened up a little bit before summer started and have already made a name for themselves with their batches of fried calamari served right by the sea in Dwejra, Gozo.

After – or before, if that’s your thing – taking a dip in the azure sea, grabbing some freshly prepared calamari fritti has to be one of the truest joys of life.