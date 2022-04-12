د . إAEDSRر . س

Charles Azzopardi Elected To Parliament Via Casual Election

Charles Azzopardi has been elected to Parliament following the PN’s casual election on the 7th district.

Azzopardi, who is the former mayor of Rabat, won a seat vacated by Ryan Callus on the same district.

He had famously left the Labour Party to join the Nationalist Party, and had spoken openly about his reasons for the switch.

A total of 48 candidates put their name forward for today’s elections.

Eve Borg Bonello made history today, becoming the youngest MP ever elected in Maltese political history.

