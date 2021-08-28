Charmaine Gauci Taken To Court Over Handling Of Pandemic And ‘Unjustifiable’ COVID-19 Restrictions

A group of 95 people have filed Constitutional proceedings against Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci and the State Advocate, over what they claim to be unjustifiable and disproportionate measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Through their case they are “challenging a number of disproportionate measures taken by the Superintendent of Public Health over the past 18 months, in connection with the handling of SARS COV 2 and Covid 19”, the group said.

The measures, they argued, were unconstitutional and went contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The Superintendent for Public Health persistently failed to heed several warnings or take note of various indications over the past month, both locally and internationally, that clearly showed that the curtailment of fundamental rights and basic civil liberties was not justifiable, reasonable, necessary or proportionate,” the applicants stated

While Lovin Malta has not seen a copy of the court application, the court action was announced by the group Human Health Alliance on its Facebook page. The group, which was involved in last July’s anti-COVID protest, said that the several measures implemented since the start of the pandemic breached their rights.