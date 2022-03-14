Check Your Mail. €100 And €200 Cheques Start Arriving At Maltese Households Today

Cheques intended to give people a leg up in the wake of rising inflation have started being mailed out to households today.

Initially announced last month, the scheme will see all workers and students receive a €100 cheque, while pensioners and people on social benefits will receive a €200 cheque.

It is completely separate from the annual tax refund scheme, which is seeing some 250,000 workers receive cheques worth between €60 and €140.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said people will receive their cheque between today, 14th March, and the end of the month, and didn’t exclude the possibility that more cheques will be sent out later on this year.