Check Your Mail. €100 And €200 Cheques Start Arriving At Maltese Households Today
Cheques intended to give people a leg up in the wake of rising inflation have started being mailed out to households today.
Initially announced last month, the scheme will see all workers and students receive a €100 cheque, while pensioners and people on social benefits will receive a €200 cheque.
It is completely separate from the annual tax refund scheme, which is seeing some 250,000 workers receive cheques worth between €60 and €140.
Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said people will receive their cheque between today, 14th March, and the end of the month, and didn’t exclude the possibility that more cheques will be sent out later on this year.
“The government doesn’t exclude intervening again if needs be,” he told a press conference.
“We are closely monitoring developments in international markets, particularly related to cost increases in oil, wheat, cereals and other essential products. Thus will undoubtedly impact Malta but the government is close to the people and we will keep helping out if needs be.”
Despite the general election being around the corner, the government has denied that this practice amounts to vote-buying, insisting that inflation is a pressing concern that should be addressed immediately.
Does this amount to vote-buying?