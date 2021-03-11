Child Protection Services Take Baby And Girl From Qormi Residence Used For Drug Trafficking

A six-month-old baby and a nine-year-old girl are now in the care of Child Protection Services after a police investigation found 45 sachets of heroin and cocaine at their residence in Qormi.

A tip-off by Child Protection Services led to a police search of the home where they discovered the two children along with the drugs.

A total of three people have been arrested, a 35-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenager, and are being questioned by police in relation to drug trafficking.

The baby and the young girl are now under the temporary care of Child Protection Services.

