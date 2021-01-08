Church Condemns Jesus The Saviour Community Cult And Sets Up Support Group For Victims

A free support group made up of professionals will be set up for anyone who was harmed mentally by a Maltese cult that targeted families.

“After months of listening to personal experiences, the Maltese church has come to a decision on the Jesus the Saviour Community. Malta’s and Gozo’s bishops have decided the group cannot use Maltese churches or chapels for its activities, and bishops and priests should not participate in these meetings of this community,” a Curia spokesperson said in a new video statement.

The church’s official reaction comes after Lovin Malta revealed the extensive mental control the cult leaders’ would place on their members. They were allegedly told how to vote, to avoid getting medical treatment in the face of serious conditions and made to take part in strange rituals.

Following this, the church set up an investigative commission that interviewed people who had been affected by the group.

“We’ve listened to a lot of people over these last few months, and many of them shared their painful experiences with us and what they went through,” the church’s representative continued following the Maltese Episcopal Conference’s decision.

“The church has studied this community from a theological perspective and found it didn’t comply with what the church applies.”