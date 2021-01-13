Commissioner For Persons With Disability Oliver Scicluna Touted For Co-Option After Gulia’s Resignation

Malta’s Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability, Oliver Scicluna, is being touted for the co-option of newly-elected MP Gavin Gulia’s vacated seat.

Times of Malta revealed the information this evening. Malta Today are claiming that either the mayor of Haż-Żebbuġ, Malcolm Paul Galea and Gozitan surgeon Jo Etienne Abela, could steal the post. However, Lovin Malta is informed this is not the case.

Scicluna has been involved in the sector for a number of years and has been a figurehead in championing disability rights. He is also the chairman of the National Commission for Persons with a Disability.

Scicluna is also involved with several government entities, serving on the boards of Transport Malta, Jobsplus, the Valletta 2018 Foundation and Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector.

Gulia resigned from Parliament one day after being elected in a casual election and just minutes after he was sworn in.

Scicluna will be the third person to be co-opted to parliament under Prime Minister Robert Abela’s administration, after the recent appointments of Minister Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli.

