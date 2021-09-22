Court Rejects Degiorgio Brothers’ Pre-Trial Pleas In Caruana Galizia Murder Case 

The Court of Appeals has upheld a decision by the Criminal Court to reject all pre-trial pleas put forward by George and Alfred Degiorgio in the state’s case against them over their involvement in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The two brothers had submitted over 100 pre-trial pleas which were all rejected by the Criminal Court almost a year ago. The decision was appealed, with the Degiorgio brothers citing 52 issues with the decision, while also submitting further submissions to the courts.

In a judgment handed down on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal, presided over by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, and Judges Joseph R. Micallef and Giovanni Grixti, rejected all of the Degiorgios’ submissions bar one, regarding testimony given by lead investigator Keith Arnaud.