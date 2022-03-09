COVID-19 Cases Back Over 1,000 As Two Patients Die While Testing Positive In Malta

Active COVID-19 cases are back over the 1,000 mark as the island records 138 new cases over the last 24 hours.

Two people have died while testing positive for the virus over the last 24 hours; two males, aged 80 and 90.

84 recoveries were also recorded over the same time period, bring active cases to 1,002.

The last time Malta had over 1,000 active cases was on 17th February, 20 days ago.