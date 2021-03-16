Daphne Caruana Galizia Hitmen Had Plans To Murder Maltese Police Officer 

The hitmen behind the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia were planning the murder of a police officer at the time of the assassination, Vince Muscat has confirmed.

Under questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi in the compilation of evidence against Alfred and George Degiorgio over the assassination, Muscat confirmed the detail.

“This person worked with the police. As far as I know, this was linked to Robert Agius and Jamie Vella,” Muscat told the court.

Agius and Vella have been charged with supplying the bomb and other weapons used in the Caruana Galizia assassination plot. Vella and Agius’ brother, Adrian, have been charged with the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The identity of the target was not revealed to the courts. It remains to be seen whether the men will be linked to other murders on the island, with several car bombs and shootings remaining unsolved.

The sitting, which heavily featured former minister Chris Cardona and criminal lawyer David Gatt and their links to a 2015 murder plot, mostly focused on Muscat’s testimony last week. He reiterated the timeline of events, further corroborating testimony given by middleman-turned-state-witness Melvin Theuma.

Muscat, who has pleaded guilty for his role in the murder, revealed that Theuma even took the men out for a celebratory dinner after the murder.

Theuma will be facing cross-examination as part of the same compilation of evidence tomorrow at 9.30am. Several already heard recordings will be played to the court, while Theuma will face questioning from both the parte civile lawyers and the defence.

