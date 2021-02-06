Dar Tal-Providenza Rejects €500,000 Donation Handed Over By Adrian Delia On Behalf Of Catco Group

Dar Tal-Providenza will not accept a €500,000 donation made by former PN leader Adrian Delia on behalf of CATCO Group after its chairman failed to provide the relevant information as part of the auditing process.

Dar Tal-Providenza revealed the detail earlier today in a statement. They had opened up the auditing process soon after the sums were submitted.

During Dar tal-Providenza New Year’s Day telethon, Delia stole the show by presenting two cheques – one worth €22,725 on behalf of his campaign team and one worth €500,000 on behalf of the Catco Group.

It is a Tunisian business which is believed to be interested in investing in Malta and which is sponsoring football team Sliema Wanderers, who is currently struggling financially and failing to pay its players and staff.

Catco Group’s chairman Fisal Abdullah Alokla thought Delia was the head of Dar tal-Providenza and would never have involved him had he known about his political links.

The former PN leader said he and his team had been raising money from people and businesses for Dar tal-Providenza for a while and was put in touch with the Catco Group after reaching out to then-Sliema Wanderers president Jeffrey Farrugia.

The final sum of money donated during the Festa ta’ Ġenerożità held on January 1st 2021 has been revised down to €2,031,540.