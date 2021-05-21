Maltese Artist Creates Stunning Watercolour Painting Ahead Of Destiny’s Performance
A prominent Maltese artist has shared a beautiful watercolour painting of Malta’s Eurovision starlet Destiny Chukunyere ahead of her performance on the big stage.
Debbie Caruana Dingli posted an image of the painting online this week – and people were loving it, saying it perfectly captured the exuberance and energy of the 18-year-old Je Me Casse singer.
The bright visual shows the beloved singer rocking her hot-pink dress and boots backed by her dancers on stage.
“Wonderful painting, spot-on depiction, you captured it all!”
The image shared was a photo of the painting, which was sold as part of a charity bid, the artist said herself.
Caruana Dingli is a renowned artist who held her first exhibition back in 1985, with a career spanning over three decades. Her watercolour works have been presented to Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
Considered one of Malta’s leading watercolour portraitists, her new take on Destiny is being praised widely, though there was controversy in recent weeks over her eye-catching outfit.
Destiny is set to rock the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Rotterdam over the weekend – if you haven’t seen her performance in the semi-final, you definitely need to check it out below:
