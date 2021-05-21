Maltese Artist Creates Stunning Watercolour Painting Ahead Of Destiny’s Performance

A prominent Maltese artist has shared a beautiful watercolour painting of Malta’s Eurovision starlet Destiny Chukunyere ahead of her performance on the big stage.

Debbie Caruana Dingli posted an image of the painting online this week – and people were loving it, saying it perfectly captured the exuberance and energy of the 18-year-old Je Me Casse singer.

The bright visual shows the beloved singer rocking her hot-pink dress and boots backed by her dancers on stage.