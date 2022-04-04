Diagnosed With The Only Case Of Very Rare Disease In Malta, Little Khai Looks To The Future
A little Maltese boy diagnosed with the only case of a very rare illness that affects his skin and bones may need to be sent abroad for treatment – though he’s currently being treated in Malta.
Khai Anth is one year and five months old today – but he was only six months old when he was diagnosed with Langerhan Cell Histiocytosis (LCH).
LCH is a very rare condition where special cells, which normally help protect the skin are produced in excess, and in some cases begin moving around the body. It can affect bones or organs and the symptoms present in a number of different ways.
About 50 children in the UK are diagnosed each year – but only Khai Anth has ever been recorded in Malta.
Ahead of Puttinu Cares fundraiser this Good Friday, the charity organisation shared images of the young brave boy’s journey.
“Until now, he’s been receiving treatment here in Malta – but in the future, there’s a good chance he’ll need to head up to England to continue treatment.”
However, the family had been assured that if it’s needed, they’ll be able to handle everything and support them. They urged anyone who can donate to the cause to give what they can.
“This Good Friday help Puttinu, because with your help, you’ll be supporting lots of families.”
Check out details on Puttinu Cares’ marathon below – and see if you can help this worthy cause.
