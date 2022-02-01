‘Do You Think People Are Fools?’: PN MP Blasts Health Authorities For Rejecting St Paul’s Shipwreck Procession
Nationalist MP Claudio Grech has called out the health authorities for applying double standards with regards to COVID-19 rules after they refused to give the go-ahead to the traditional St Paul’s Shipwreck procession in Valletta.
“There is no other reason for this other than that some people don’t want the Feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck to take place and COVID-19 is serving as a useful excuse,” Grech said.
“The Mediterranean Conference Centre, a closed venue, was packed on Saturday for the film awards, with people there blatantly disobeying mask-wearing rules.”
“However, the health authorities somehow deem a scaled-down outdoor procession in Valletta to be riskier. Because you know it is, COVID-19 doesn’t apply to film awards but is risky for the procession.”
“Those who think the people of Valletta are puppets or fools are wrong. Righteousness will triumph.”
The Għaqda tal-Pawlini said today that while the health authorities gave the go-ahead for seated activities, scheduled for 8th and 9th February, they rejected a request for an outdoors procession for 10th February.
This is in line with current COVID-19 guidelines, which have prohibited standing events since December.
Although no official announcement for their return has been made, an NGO representing band clubs recently confirmed, after meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela, that village feasts could return with certain protocols in April and be celebrated normally in the summer.
Cover photo background: Għaqda tal-Pawlini, A.D. 1970 – Valletta
