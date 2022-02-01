‘Do You Think People Are Fools?’: PN MP Blasts Health Authorities For Rejecting St Paul’s Shipwreck Procession

Nationalist MP Claudio Grech has called out the health authorities for applying double standards with regards to COVID-19 rules after they refused to give the go-ahead to the traditional St Paul’s Shipwreck procession in Valletta.

“There is no other reason for this other than that some people don’t want the Feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck to take place and COVID-19 is serving as a useful excuse,” Grech said.

“The Mediterranean Conference Centre, a closed venue, was packed on Saturday for the film awards, with people there blatantly disobeying mask-wearing rules.”

“However, the health authorities somehow deem a scaled-down outdoor procession in Valletta to be riskier. Because you know it is, COVID-19 doesn’t apply to film awards but is risky for the procession.”