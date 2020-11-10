Doctors Knock Festive Plans For Valletta: ’COVID-19 Will Not Kill Christmas But Will Kill More Vulnerable Maltese People’

Malta’s largest medical union has lambasted government plans to go ahead with festive activities in Valletta for Christmas, despite the on-going pandemic.

“This is highly irresponsible and puts the lives of many patients and healthcare staff unnecessarily at risk. COVID-19 will not kill Christmas but will kill more vulnerable Maltese people,” the Medical Association of Malta wrote.

Yesterday, a series of festive activities for Valletta were unveiled. The project called “Christmas in the City” will see choirs, decorations, free parking and longer retail hours to encourage spending.

“It appears that for Minister Farrugia, the July parties were the test tube, and Christmas is going to be the real thing in fomenting an unprecedented epidemic,” the union continued.

MAM also pointed to an increasing tally of serious illness and deaths to COVID-19. In fact, three medical wards are being used to treat virus patients, putting a great strain on their ability to care for other wards.

Just yesterday, Malta registered three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total toll up to 81. It warned that 80 more are seriously ill at Mater Dei, 12 of which are in intensive care.

“Opinion polls show a majority of Maltese are against a lockdown. Naturally, most are fed up and want a normal life. However this is exactly what the virus needs and that is exactly why the numbers are remaining in the hundreds,” it added.

But while doctor and healthcare workers risk their lives, MAM continued, the Prime Minister and Tourism Minister ruled out any form of lockdown and are asking the population to ignore the advice of health authorities to go out and have fun during Christmas.

