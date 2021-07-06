Dom Mintoff Daughters ‘Disassociate’ Themselves From Controversial Book On Malta’s Former Prime Minister

Dom Mintoff’s daughters have disassociated themselves for a controversial book detailing an intimate portrait of the former Prime Minister.

“We dissociate ourselves from the book entitled ‘The Tail that Wagged the Dog’ by Mark Montebello, which is riddled with inaccuracies, factual distortions, unsubstantiated allegations, hearsay and lies about Dom Mintoff,” Anne McKenna and Yana Mintoff said in a statement.

“This book contains material that does not reflect the truth and encroaches on the private lives of numerous people. This is profoundly unethical and immoral.”

“No members of the immediate family were consulted or given the opportunity to preview the publication. The one interview with a family member conducted by Mark Montebello many years ago was with Anne McKenna, who terminated it abruptly due to his unduly forceful approach.

“We wish to make it clear that there are many inaccuracies contained within this attempted biography in perception, detail and conclusion.”

Montebello’s book, which was published by the Labour Party’s SKS Publishers, draws upon memoirs, archived documents, records, and other prime stories to delve into the story of Mintoff.

However, it makes several sensational claims, including references to alleged affairs, domestic abuse, and other serious allegations.