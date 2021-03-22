€1,000 Fine For Santa Venera Man Who Flashed Neighbours In Argument

A deliveryman from Santa Venera has been slapped with a €1,000 fine for flashing his neighbours during an argument.

The 47-year-old, whose name can’t be published by court order, admitted to public indecency in court today.

He was charged with committing acts with sexual connotations that could humiliate the victims, but was acquitted on the condition that he didn’t commit another offence within the next three years.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia warned him not to speak to any person involved in the case and issued a protection order for the victims. He also ordered that the names of all the people involved in this case not be mentioned.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Kylie Borg and Roderick Attard and for a lawyer appeared lawyer Mariah Mula.

What do you make of this incident?