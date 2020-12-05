€25 Million Investment Into St Julian’s Villa Set To Provide Superior Care To The Elderly

A major investment into an elderly home promises to elevate care to the next level in Malta.

A €25 million investment in the care sector is set to create at least 100 new jobs. The director of Villa Anna Teresa Holdings Limited, which forms part of the Arrigo Group of Hotels, announced the investment in a St Julian’s centre. Prime Minister Robert Abela and Dr Lydia Abela attended the announcement today.

“I am filled with courage and faith when I see the private sector act so resilient and ambitious so a to continue investing and create jobs,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said of the investment.