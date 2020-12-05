€25 Million Investment Into St Julian’s Villa Set To Provide Superior Care To The Elderly
A major investment into an elderly home promises to elevate care to the next level in Malta.
A €25 million investment in the care sector is set to create at least 100 new jobs. The director of Villa Anna Teresa Holdings Limited, which forms part of the Arrigo Group of Hotels, announced the investment in a St Julian’s centre. Prime Minister Robert Abela and Dr Lydia Abela attended the announcement today.
“I am filled with courage and faith when I see the private sector act so resilient and ambitious so a to continue investing and create jobs,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said of the investment.
The Villa will be restored and conserved along with its garden.
Villa Anna Teresa will feature 116 residential beds, alongside a number of key services, such as the Care-At-Home, which will be rolled out in March.
The home is focused on both assisted and independent living and will be opening hubs for everyone from memory clinics to art psychotherapy.
Villa Anna Teresa says it will be following the latest international practices when it comes to elderly care in Malta to create new standards in Malta.