€50,000 Cash For X Factor Malta Winner – But Eurovision Prize Not Set In Stone

X Factor Malta is back and offering the largest cash prize the island has ever seen for a TV show. The next winner of the popular song contest will receive €50,000 in cash if they come in first place. “Proud and more than glad to announce that this year’s X Factor Malta winner will win €50,000 in cash,” organisers announced. “This prize will be the biggest one Malta has ever seen on TV. Applications are out now for all people over 15 years of age.”

This major prize is enough to change the hopes and dreams of any local artist – but there is major speculation that the next winner of the contest will not be automatically sent to represent the island at the Eurovision Song Contest, as was the case in previous years. Destiny Chukunyere was Malta’s 2021 Eurovision representative, coming in seventh place in the song contest. Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef took to social media to say that a recent decision by PBS meant that with “immediate effect”, Malta’s next Eurovision representative would be selected by a specific song festival, and not through X Factor Malta.

PBS told Lovin Malta that such communications aren't made by PBS, and that they have no further comments to make. Similarly, the X Factor Malta team have not confirmed that this is the case to Lovin Malta yet. However, if it is, this means that major changes and new opportunities may be on the horizon for Malta's hopeful singers.

