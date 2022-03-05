Bernard Grech On Spring Hunting: ‘We Need To Respect Referendum’s Outcome’

“We need to accept the result of the referendum and we must continue protecting it,” Grech said during tonight’s political event in Nadur square.

Asked what the Nationalist Party’s position on spring hunting will be if they are elected, Grech said the decision needs to be respected and protected.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech told Gozitan supporters in Nadur this evening that Malta must respect the outcome of the spring hunting referendum.

“We need to continue appreciating the work by environmentalists, but we also need to respect the referendum’s final decision,” he said.

However, he also emphasised that while the hunting lobby reserves a right to spring hunting, illegalities must be mitigated and laws must be observed.

“But it is important that we keep implementing the laws related to hunting,” he said.

“Make sure to follow the laws in place, so you take care of your reputation. The right is yours, but you must stick to your obligations,” Grech said addressing hunters.

He encouraged hunters to avoid engaging in illegal hunting which includes hunting off-season or hunting legally protected birds.

