Transport, Gozo And Corruption Claims: Here’s What Malta’s Small Political Parties Are Up To On Election Campaign

We are officially less than one week away from the general election which is taking place on 26th March. As more uncertainty, scandals and fears of low voter turnout amount, Malta’s small political parties and independent candidates have been out in full swing announcing proposals left, right and centre. So here are a few highlights to catch you up on what they’ve announced this week: Volt Malta Proposes a new transport system Volt has announced plans for a new and improved transport system to help resolve Malta’s consistent and prevalent traffic and public transportation issues. Some proposals include a consistent night bus schedule, ensuring bike-sharing by setting up bicycle parking stations, transition into permanent pedestrianization of village cores, and security barriers for bicycle lanes.

Reform of Malta’s approach to the mental healthcare system Volt has pledged that should they be elected, they will be pushing for community-based practices and the use of multidisciplinary teams to be implemented in the mental healthcare system, with the goal to focus on strengthening the individual’s life skills and help towards reintegration into the community. They also called for public mental healthcare facilities aimed at youths and minorities, as well as the opening of 4 psychiatric clinics in the North, South, Central areas and Gozo.

ADPD Condemns destruction of Gozo Carmel Cacopardo and Luke Caruana have called for an immediate end to the destruction of Gozo, as well as the protection of arable land in order to ensure food security in Malta. Warns of risk of abuse from facial recognition technology Representatives from the Green Party warned that facial recognition technology may threaten fundamental human rights if not harnessed properly and that it may be abused to follow the movement of individuals. They also expressed concerns about the lack of information about the agreement the Maltese government signed with the Chinese company Huawei.

Arnold Cassola Slams secret office concession to former disgraced Prime Minister Joseph Muscat Cassola slammed the Land’s Authority’s complicity in concealing the office concession granted to disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. PL and PN veto debate with Cassola After being scheduled to participate in a debate on F-Living between Minister Roderick Galdes and PN candidate Ivan Castillo, Cassola was contacted by the channel to inform him that he will be excluded from the debate. Reports Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister Clyde Caruana for corrupt practices Following the distribution of millions of euros in the form of stimulus cheques for the recovery of COVID-19, Cassola reported the Prime Minister and Minister Clyde Caruana to the electoral commission for corrupt practices. He said that they had no right to distribute money to the people in the middle of an election campaign in which they themselves are taking part as candidates

Partit Popolari Promises to work towards EU ‘opt-outs’ The right week party has pledged to work for Malta to be exempted from EU interference in the areas of security, defence, citizenship, police and justice. Pledges to crackdown on illegal workers Partit Popolari has pledged to crack down on workers who are in Malta without the appropriate paperwork and permits. ABBA Files police report against pro-choice activists Partit ABBA filed a police report against 18 pro-choice activists and organisations earlier this week, to establish if the people who have been reported have been breaking the law regarding abortion services in Malta. However, representatives of the party have failed to cite what laws they believe were broken. When asked to comment about the police report made against them, representatives from Doctors For Choice said that ‘Partit ABBA are attempting to abuse the criminal justice system to harass pro-choice activists and criminalise the provision of information about abortion’. Which election proposals have caught your eye so far?