Watch: Labour Supporters Take The Piss… Literally

As celebrations over the Labour Party’s third consecutive win erupt across the island, footage showing some revellers quite literally taking a piss in the streets has been making the rounds online.

Footage shows two occasions where supporters decided to urinate in a public place during this afternoon’s celebrations.

One video depicts a supporter literally peeing underneath a Labour truck, right next to the front wheel of the vehicle.

And another video shot just a few moments later in one of the busiest roads in St Julian’s shows a supporter that decided to pee in the middle of the road by the door of a truck, creating a trail of traffic behind him.

At some point, the truck next to him starts to slowly move as he finishes up his business.