Watch: Labour Supporters Take The Piss… Literally
As celebrations over the Labour Party’s third consecutive win erupt across the island, footage showing some revellers quite literally taking a piss in the streets has been making the rounds online.
Footage shows two occasions where supporters decided to urinate in a public place during this afternoon’s celebrations.
One video depicts a supporter literally peeing underneath a Labour truck, right next to the front wheel of the vehicle.
And another video shot just a few moments later in one of the busiest roads in St Julian’s shows a supporter that decided to pee in the middle of the road by the door of a truck, creating a trail of traffic behind him.
At some point, the truck next to him starts to slowly move as he finishes up his business.
This wasn’t the only controversy to come during today’s celebrations – a truck full of PL revellers crashed into other vehicles in Marsa while following a celebratory convoy.
Have you seen anything of the sort on Malta’s roads today?